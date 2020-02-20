‘Dear Olive, we’re gonna be better hosts for you’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai district collector R Seethalakshmi on Wednesday, chaired a stakeholders co-ordination committee meeting for Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Conservation. As per High Court of Madras orders, a district level-stakeholders committee was constituted for sea turtle conservation, which includes officers from fisheries, police, school education, college education department, excise, coast guard, coastal security, environment department, fishermen association members and a few NGOs.

In the meeting, it was decided to conduct awareness programme for fishermen about sea turtles and persuade them not to use banned nets, not to throw discarded nets into sea and to encourage use of TED - Turtle Exclusive Device. A request would be made to Chennai Corporation to switch off high mast lights along the coastline, to help safe release and movements of young hatchlings towards sea from February to May. Department of Environment would be asked to check on illegal constructions in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations if any, along nesting areas.

Also, a call has been taken to seek police help in stopping late night parties and celebration in turtle nesting areas. The fisheries department has been requested to consider shifting of fishing ban period from November to December, in order to bring down injury to turtles during migratory period. Wildlife Warden Padma convened the meeting.