Govt office complex at Koyambedu inaugurated

A new nine-floor government office complex was inaugurated at Koyambedu on Wednesday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through video-conferencing.

Published: 20th February 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Rs 105 crore worth complex stands illuminated for inauguration | p Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new nine-floor government office complex was inaugurated at Koyambedu on Wednesday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through video-conferencing. While the first two floors will be home to the Town and Country Planning Directorate, the third floor will be provided to city development authority (CMDA). The remaining floors will function as the housing board office. 

The Rs 105 crore worth complex lies in a built up area of 17,493 square metre, adjacent to the wholesale fruits and vegetable market. The complex was initially earmarked for CMDA. However, with the government planning a commercial hub on the housing board’s land in Nandanam, the body is being relocated to Koyambedu.

