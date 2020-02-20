HC asks State to produce DVAC report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to produce the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) report, which stated that no cognizable offence was found on complaints made against Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayan and R Hemalatha passed the order after perusing an affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary seeking dismissal of petition against the minister. The bench sought clarification from Advocate General Vijay Narayan on why DVAC report was sent to government before it was submitted to the court, which was seized of the matter. Vijay Narayan responded that the submission was done as per procedure.

The issue pertains to a complaint made against Velumani by DMK Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi and Arappoor Iyakkam activists, alleging irregularities in awarding tenders for various projects in Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations. Advocate Suresh, who appeared on behalf of Arappor Iyakkam, submitted that the minister has constantly colluded with corporation officials and even a whistleblower was recently threatened by his aide. An additional affidavit was also filed on the issue.

Recording the submissions, the division bench directed the DVAC and Commissioner of Police to file counter-affidavits in connection with the whistleblower allegedly receiving threats, and posted the matter for further hearing to March 13.