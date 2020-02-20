IIT-Madras professor held while placing phone inside women’s toilet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, an Assistant Professor at the IIT-Madras was allegedly caught red-handed while trying to place his mobile phone secretly inside the women’s restroom in the campus, on Wednesday evening. Police sources identified the faculty member as Subham Bannerji of aerospace engineering department.

The issue came to light when a 30-year-old PhD student went to restroom. She noticed the mobile placed near the window facing her. “She took the phone and found the camera was on. Immediately, she rushed outside, locked the men’s bathroom from outside and called the security guard,” said a police official.

When the guard opened the bathroom, they found Subham inside. Police registered a case.