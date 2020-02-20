Love in the eyes of interdependence

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is rightly said that ‘Love makes the world go round’. Isn’t it true that without love, our lives seem dry and empty? Without love, we can neither see the beauty in creation, nor can we find our inner beauty. After all love is what we are all about. That is why Mahatma Gandhi has rightly said that ‘Where there is love, there is life’. Although we live in this material world that is filled with natural beauty and we have created the wonders of science, we must not forget that without love, we cannot experience the benefits of those creations. It’s a known fact that when a child is born, the mother automatically loves the child as it is innocent and pure like nature that provides us with instinctive love so that we protect and nurture that child. The newborn baby goes on to become the focus of the family and its bonding begins on the basis of love. This bonding further plays a crucial role for the child to develop its own personality, to relate to the very big world around it, to feel secure and confident and to be able to express itself in society.

Remember, a child who is loved will have no fear in his/her life and would be able to easily venture outside the family. All of us are unable to integrate our experiences properly without a loving family, because ultimately it is the love of our family that gives us a sense of safety and provides us courage to face challenges that life brings on. We must understand that nothing in this world appears beautiful in total isolation, it is only when it is seen in the context of its surroundings that it becomes beautiful.

Hence, our friends and family are the nucleus of our existence. When we are alone, we can feel lonely, but not if the soul has developed the consciousness of unlimited love. When we learn to connect with our inner nature of love, it becomes an imperishable treasure that remains with us wherever we go. This unlimited love means that I have a connection with every living being and I also spread the rays of love to the five elements of nature. With this love, I begin to understand the interdependence of all things and realise that I am not alone, but I am a part of the world drama and it is love that makes this beautiful world drama work. By developing the understanding that all beings are His sweet children and He is the one who purifies nature, we also become a part of His unlimited family and the custodians of nature.

With this attitude, we are not able to see anyone or think about anyone without the feelings of love, of acceptance and of belongingness. Remember, Supreme Almighty’s pure love makes no judgement, it does not discriminate nor reject, but is an all-embracing, all-accepting, powerful love that transforms and purifies everyone and everything by gently removing traces of fear, loneliness, sorrow and grief from within soul and makes our life truly magical and beautiful. So let us all spread the light of love and heal the world from the wounds of hatred and negativity.— Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj