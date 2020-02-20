Home Cities Chennai

Nature in poetic verses

Nandini believes that all forms of writing are, at the core, a form of translation — a way of capturing abstract inspirations and conveying it in the real language of the world.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Who am I? A parent’s death blazes in bold red letters even after that child becomes a parent,’ pens Nandini Karky in the chapter Appa, in her debut poetry compilation — Sun Seeds. What started as a blog with short stories and poems paved the way for the book in 2018. Coming from a family of poets, literature has been a major part of her life and she finds solace in writing.

“Writing was my way of seeking and finding answers to my questions within when I was going through a tough phase. I was fortunate to spend most of my time with nature. My observations during that period translated into this work,” says Nandini, who has been writing since 1998. 

Sun Seeds comprises 27 poems. Titled Dawn, Butterfly Effect, Cloud of Destiny...the poems revolve around nature and its impact on the poet’s wavering mind — making her incessantly ponder over things around her. “The chapter titled Appa is close to my heart. He passed away when I was 11 years old. He’d constantly observe the lines on his palm. That has stayed afresh in my memories so I’ve mentioned a line about that in my poem. Losing him —  my support system when I was young led to many self-identity issues. All those reflect in different forms in my book,” shares the founder of Subemy, a subtitling firm, which translates Tamil movies for English audiences.

Nandini believes that all forms of writing are, at the core, a form of translation — a way of capturing abstract inspirations and conveying it in the real language of the world. This urged her to translate and interpret 2,000 years old Tamil classical poems for the 21st-century audience, through her podcast Sangam Lit. “I chose Natrinai — a collection of poems on love and war. I felt that this generation must have access to such wonderful work. It’s ancient and I’ve interpreted 223 out of 400 verses. My goal is to complete translating all the verses and compile them into a book,” says the globe-trotter. 

Married to Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky, Nandini says that the duo ensures they discuss each other’s work regularly. “We share creative inputs and that’s how we grow. He makes it a point to listen to my Sangam Lit podcast and also raises questions around the subject. I’ve learned a lot from him,” she said. ‘Sun Seeds’ is priced at `199. It’s available at all book stores and online platforms.

Comments

