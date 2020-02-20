Home Cities Chennai

NGT’s nudge to bring an action plan to clean lake 

One can hope that Korattur lake will be cleaned up in 6 months

Published: 20th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After he National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone directed Chief Secretary K Shanmugam to form a committee and formulate an action plan to clean up Korattur lake within six months, it is learnt that Chennai Metro Water has been asked to come out with an action plan to control the illegal discharge of sewage into the Ambattur surplus canal and the Koratur lake.

This comes in the wake of Shanmugham chairing a joint committee after the National Green Tribunal in its order, asked the State to submit an interim report after inspection of the lake, before February 24. 
The case was originally filed by Korattur People’s Welfare & Awareness Trust, in 2016. It is learnt that during the meeting, Chennai Metro Water was directed to follow proper mechanism for collection, transport treatment and disposal of sewage at MKB Colony, Sivananda colony and Teacher’s colony around Ambattur lake surplus canals, Karukku, Gnanamurthy, DTP Colony, Poompuhar nagar, Mangalapuram and Ramapuram around north phase of railway track, Pattravakkam, Kajanapuram and Edatheru in northern phase of Ambattur Estate and Mannurpet, Athipattu and Periyar colony in southern phase of Ambattur Estate.

The lake, which was initially a primary drinking water source to more than 18,000 houses in the area, has shrunk to half its size due to encroachments in the last three decades. This also comes after the government has sanctioned `20 crore for renovating and rehabilitating Korattur, Ambattur and Madhavaram lakes. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp