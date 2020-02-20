Notice banning plastic bags in temples soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has been asked to issue a circular informing devotees not to carry any plastic bags inside temples. Similar instructions must the issued in churches, mosques and dargahs too, the High Court said on Wednesday. Shops selling offerings in places of worship must be instructed about using traditional storage materials, said the bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha.

The interim order was passed on a PIL filed by the Tamil Nadu-Pondi Plastic Association, challenging orders passed by the Environment and Forest Department on the issue. The additional advocate-general has also assured the court that he would also ensure that in the event of granting permission to conduct any sports event, dharna and protest, the police authorities shall incorporate a condition with regard to avoidance of plastic bags, paper cups and bottles. After issuing the directive, the bench adjourned the matter till March 3.