Home Cities Chennai

Road accident deaths drop 14%, encouraging trend for the third year

Road accident deaths in the State registered a declining trend for the third consecutive year.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Road accident deaths in the State registered a declining trend for the third consecutive year. A total of 10,525 persons were killed between January 1 and December 31, last year, as against 12,216 of the previous year, revealed transport department records.

Though fatalities came down by 14% in 2019, the State could not meet the target of 7767, fixed by the Union Transport Ministry, based on the recommendation of Supreme Court appointed road safety committee. The accident deaths were targetted to be reduced to 3572 by 2020.

Given that a large number of motorists in rural and smaller towns failed to comply with the road safety norms, the reduction of fatalities by 39% in the last three years is a remarkable achievement, said transport officials. Road deaths, which stood at 17,218 in 2016, came to down to 16,157 in 2017. In 2018, fatalities reduced to 12,216. “Continuous efforts are being taken to reduce road deaths on State and National highways. A detailed report has been sent to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to eliminate blackspots in the next two years,” added official sources.

Expected and Actual
Though fatalities came down by 14% in 2019, the State could not meet the target of 7767, fixed by the Union Transport Ministry, based on the recommendations of SC appointed road safety committee

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp