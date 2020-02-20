Road accident deaths drop 14%, encouraging trend for the third year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Road accident deaths in the State registered a declining trend for the third consecutive year. A total of 10,525 persons were killed between January 1 and December 31, last year, as against 12,216 of the previous year, revealed transport department records.

Though fatalities came down by 14% in 2019, the State could not meet the target of 7767, fixed by the Union Transport Ministry, based on the recommendation of Supreme Court appointed road safety committee. The accident deaths were targetted to be reduced to 3572 by 2020.

Given that a large number of motorists in rural and smaller towns failed to comply with the road safety norms, the reduction of fatalities by 39% in the last three years is a remarkable achievement, said transport officials. Road deaths, which stood at 17,218 in 2016, came to down to 16,157 in 2017. In 2018, fatalities reduced to 12,216. “Continuous efforts are being taken to reduce road deaths on State and National highways. A detailed report has been sent to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to eliminate blackspots in the next two years,” added official sources.

Expected and Actual

