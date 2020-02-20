Ship with 19 Chinese crew quarantined at Chennai port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Port has been put under high alert after port officials quarantined a Panama flagship bulk carrier - MV Magnate, after two of the crew showed symptoms of fever. The ship has a total of 19 Chinese crew. The vessel was later allowed into the port after both their samples, sent to Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine, tested negative for the virus.

“The ship will be allowed for unloading operations in adherence with government guidelines for safe port operations. However, landing permit of the Chinese crew is not allowed according to regulations that are in place,” a release stated. Port Health Officer Dr S Senthilnathan said that the ship will be allowed to resume duties in the port during their stay for the next two and a half days.

The vessel had been to Chinese ports and was allowed to berth here on February 18 after a 14-day incubation period from the visit to last Chinese port. On berthing at Chennai, a health team had examined the crew. “It was observed that the two members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms and otherwise healthy in all respects,” said Dr Senthilnathan.

The rest of the crew was isolated and were not allowed access to the shore. A State health team visited the ship on Wednesday morning to collect blood samples from the two. “This is the first time a ship has been quarantined in Chennai Port. It is a huge relief that they tested negative,” said Dr Senthilnathan.

The port officials have been asked to be ready for isolation and transportation of passengers showing symptoms.