247 labourers rescued from brick kiln

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur revenue department officials rescued a total of 247 bonded labourers, including 88 women and 50 children, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The ‘one stop crisis team’ came across a brick kiln at Thamaraipakkam village, while they were investigating an alleged sand mining in the area, said C Vidhya, Revenue Divisional Officer.

She later issued release certificates to all rescued from the kiln. While 50 children, including infants were rescued, she said that existence of child bonded labourers could not be proved. Of the 247 labourers, 233 were from Odisha, and the rest belonged to Chattisgarh. Vidhya said that the return of 122 persons were arranged and that two officials would accompany them on their journey. She added that a complaint had been lodged with the Uthokottai police.

Homecoming

