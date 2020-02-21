Apollo docs conduct cartilage procedure on elderly woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital performed one-step minced cartilage procedure on a 69-year-old American woman, recently. According to a release, “Sarah Hasseler, who works as a teacher in an international school in Chennai, was diagnosed with grade 3 osteoarthritis. In this procedure, a portion of healthy cartilage from the same knee is transplanted through a keyhole incision along with a bioactive material, to the damaged portion of the cartilage.”