High Court pulls up TNUSRB, stays recruitment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Censuring the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh ordered an interim stay in the recruitment while hearing a plea filed by 15 persons seeking a CBI probe into alleged malpractices in the recruitment for over 8,000 posts in the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNUSRB).

Justice Venkatesh, while hearing the plea by one R Anbarasan and 14 others said people will lose confidence if there is a fraud in every public service examination. “Considering allegations, the court is of the considered view that the entire selection shall be kept in abeyance for a period of one week. In the meantime, the respondents are directed to file a counter,” said the order. The court adjourned the petition to March 5.

Plea to transfer all TNPSC cases to CBI

Chennai: A writ petition to transfer cases of all examinations conducted by the TN Public Service Commission and other government agencies in the last 10 years, in which malpractices have been unearthed, to the CBI, has been filed in the Madras High Court. N S Saravanan of Villupuram filed the petition.

‘File counter’

“The court is of the view that the entire selection shall be kept in abeyance for a period of one week. In the meantime, the respondents are directed to file a counter,” the order said.