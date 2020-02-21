Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras extends training labs to 20 rural schools

A statement from the institute on Thursday stated that the program has been extended to 20 schools in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts, funded by Verizon India. 

Published: 21st February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Madras. (Photo | www.iitm.ac.in)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An electric iron, a calling bell, a vacuum cleaner - who would have thought these everyday applications would educate one? That is exactly what “1 Lab - 1 School”, a rural mentorship programme from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), does by letting high school students dismantle and reassemble the appliances on their own.

A statement from the institute on Thursday stated that the program has been extended to 20 schools in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts, funded by Verizon India. The program connects top graduate laboratories of premier institutes to high schools in rural areas, and aims to empower rural communities by addressing barriers to digital inclusion, the statement said.

Lab’s anatomy
Several mentor groups from IIT-M research labs adopt rural Government Higher Secondary Schools, and each lab visits their respective adopted school to train and mentor students for a period of two to three years. The release stated that the training pans through topics like experiential learning, device engineering, skill development and career guidance. Q&A sessions, demonstration-based lectures, etc. are some of the other learning activities in the training. Expansion to 15 more schools is aimed for next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp