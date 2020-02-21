Large tumour successfully removed from 12-yr-old boy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital successfully removed a giant nerve sheath tumour in a 12 hour-surgery, from a 12-year-old boy. According to a release, “The boy’s condition was very critical as the tumour was extending into the left side of the neck and chest cavity. He was in pain for the past two years. The tumour had completely destroyed the bones in the lower neck and the major blood vessels on the left were encased and displayed by the large tumour.”