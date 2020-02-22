Home Cities Chennai

A parched history 

As per the UN standards, the ideal supply of water must be 135 to 150 lpcd (litres per capita per day).

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition is on till month end  Martin Louis

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colonised in 1639 by Francis Dey, Chennai has always fought for water at the base of the tap — Kuzhai adi sandai — said historian V Sriram, while narrating the history of Madras’ tryst with water management at a talk held on Wednesday. It was one among a series of events as part of the Water Matters exhibition held at the Periyar Science and Technology Convention Centre. The month-long exhibition portrays a set of text panels, exhibits and other interactive elements with reference to the prolonged water crises Chennai has been facing. Organised by the collaborative effort of the US Consulate General Chennai, Care Earth Trust and the Smithsonian Institute, the exhibition covers the intricacies of water management that the city and its citizens have been subjected to ever since its conception. 

V Sriram

“In 1939, when the third century of the colonial city of Madras was celebrated, Krishnaswami, an engineer at the Madras Corporation, said ‘the entire history of Madras can be summed up as one perpetually groping for water’,” Sriram said. He took us back in time to 1639 when Francis Dey set up Fort St George with the intent of creating security and not water management. He built the fort near river Elambore, which has now vanished and been replaced by the NSC Bose Road. Currently, the remnants of the river form a moat outside the fort walls.

The talk focussed on how water management was dealt with after the independence; how each government in power had managed the scarcity of water in the city. “One method that seemed to stick was by expanding the city to cover more sources of water. Under the label of the Greater Corporation of Chennai, agricultural lands were grabbed without any questions asked,” he said. He spoke of the separation of Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh and the water war between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, pinning it on consumption. “Only if each one of us decides to conserve will we be able to survive and implement adequate water management practices,” he said. “Most of the elite have always been in the central Chennai.

As per the UN standards, the ideal supply of water must be 135 to 150 lpcd (litres per capita per day). Our core city uses 114 lpcd, while the suburbs receive 40 lpcd and slums get only 25 lpcd of water,” he shared.
The most common misconception is that Chennai is a rain-starved city. But are we, really? “As per the records, we are actually a rain surplus city. The natural reservoirs that store our water have been encroached and built upon causing most of the rainwater to flow back into the sea. By the time a solution is implemented, it has usually been too late,” Sriram concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp