Home Cities Chennai

Bids to smuggle opium worth Rs 2.4 crore foiled

The consignor had declared it to contain jeera goli (cumin candy). It was found to contain 24 packets as declared but on opening, there was a strong odour. The candy tested positive for opium. 

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths of Courier Intelligence Unit of Air Customs, along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), foiled bids to smuggle opium and pseudoephedrine drugs worth Rs2.4 crore, and arrested one person. Working on a tip-off on Thursday, a parcel was intercepted at a courier warehouse.

Opium and pseudoephdrine seized
by customs department | Express

The consignor had declared it to contain jeera goli (cumin candy). It was found to contain 24 packets as declared but on opening, there was a strong odour. The candy tested positive for opium.  A total 11.68 kg of jeera golis suspected to be opium and valued at Rs2.33 crore, was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. The sample has been sent to a laboratory. The parcel was found to be booked by a city-based person and was consigned to Australia. Searches were carried out at the address of the consignor and he was arrested under NDPS Act, 1985.

Earlier on Wednesday, a parcel declaring sarees and other garments to be sent to Australia, was intercepted at a courier warehouse. On examination, each saree was wrapped on two cardboard sheets which appeared to be unusually heavy. White crystalline powder was found concealed. The powder tested positive for pseudoephedrine. A total of 4.785 kg, valued at Rs7 lakh, was recovered from 16 cardboard sheets. The sample has been sent to lab, a release stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp