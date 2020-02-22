Bids to smuggle opium worth Rs 2.4 crore foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths of Courier Intelligence Unit of Air Customs, along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), foiled bids to smuggle opium and pseudoephedrine drugs worth Rs2.4 crore, and arrested one person. Working on a tip-off on Thursday, a parcel was intercepted at a courier warehouse.

Opium and pseudoephdrine seized

by customs department | Express

The consignor had declared it to contain jeera goli (cumin candy). It was found to contain 24 packets as declared but on opening, there was a strong odour. The candy tested positive for opium. A total 11.68 kg of jeera golis suspected to be opium and valued at Rs2.33 crore, was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. The sample has been sent to a laboratory. The parcel was found to be booked by a city-based person and was consigned to Australia. Searches were carried out at the address of the consignor and he was arrested under NDPS Act, 1985.

Earlier on Wednesday, a parcel declaring sarees and other garments to be sent to Australia, was intercepted at a courier warehouse. On examination, each saree was wrapped on two cardboard sheets which appeared to be unusually heavy. White crystalline powder was found concealed. The powder tested positive for pseudoephedrine. A total of 4.785 kg, valued at Rs7 lakh, was recovered from 16 cardboard sheets. The sample has been sent to lab, a release stated.