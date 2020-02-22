Can loop road be restored, HC asks govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to explore the possibility of restoring the road connecting Loop Road near Marina to Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar to ease traffic congestion along Beach Road via DGS Dinakaran Road to Adayar including Thiru Vi Ka Bridge up to airport.

AK Vishwanathan, Commissioner of Police, and Mr Ezhilarasan, Joint Commissioner traffic (South) were present in the court on Friday with corporation officials. A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar while hearing plea to clear Marina directed the additional advocate general to adopt two categories in allotment of 900 carts. The bench said, 60 per cent of the carts may be allotted for existing street vendors and 40 per cent kept for other applicants.

The joint director of fisheries submitted that a total of 356 fish vendors have been identified in the Loop Road and a detailed enumuration will be carried out before issuance of identity cards.The court also directed the corporation to construct two overhead foot bridges and directed to file a status report on encroachment removal and adjourned the matter to March 18.

