CM addresses 1,009 fresh grads at SSN engg college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami delivered the graduation day address and handed over certificates to 1,009 students on the 20th graduation day at SSN engineering college here, on Friday. Addressing the students, CM said, “The joy and excitement of new jobs and higher education awaits you. This day is important as you bid farewell to college days and move towards a bright future.”

Praising the college for enabling students from economically backward sections to get equal access to higher education, Palaniswami said a special act would be passed to allow the administration to set up a new university. He also said several measures were taken by the government towards students’ welfare.