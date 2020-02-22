Dank us later

Home Cities Chennai

T Nagar’s latest watering hole is an easygoing hangout that promises frequent live gigs with delectable drinks and munchies on the side 

CHENNAI: Chennai’s nascent nightlife may still be a way away from catching up with its metropolitan cousins, but the city’s kudimakkal now have a reason to celebrate. In what may be counted as yet another step in the journey towards entertainment nirvana, the city welcomes its newest resto-bar to the club. The busy Theyagaraya Road has graciously made space — and plenty of it — for DANK, which promises to deliver on food, drinks, music and games. If the soft launch on Wednesday that treated 200-odd Chennaiites to a sample of its fare and some brilliant live music by The Jeremiah Project is anything to go by, you can be rest assured that there is a lot more to come.

As you enter through the two sets of high double doors (there’s something about pubs and two sets of doors that always seem to work), it’s a whole new world. The sprawling ground floor, with its swanky bar, and the mezzanine at the far end, face the stage set up for live music. As The Jeremiah Project entertained the guests of the first night through a solid two hours. Keba Jeremiah takes the time out to say that this space is good news for the city’s indie bands and musicians. “Here (in Chennai), it’s a little hard for bands to come up and establish themselves. I hope to return to the stage at DANK with a few musicians I’ve been working with,” he says. DANK plans to hold up its end of the bargain. One of the four co-founders, Shibu Raj says that they plan to host live gigs at least twice a month. 

Live music aside, the resto-bar has plenty to offer its soon-to-be patrons. The tiered, compartmentalised set-up allows guests to pick their spot, as close to or away from the music as they would want. A spacious second floor offers a more private and quiet dining experience. Smokers would be thrilled with what they have in their corner — contrary to the tiny, dark rooms, DANK gives them a huge section where they can drink and dine all night. A television tuned into one of the sports channels promises constant entertainment too. While a pool table occupies the centre stage on the second floor, the back section of the ground floor hosts a foosball and a air hockey table. And every section of this multi-storey resto-bar had its own set of takers on opening night. Sipping on cocktails and munching on the delectable selection of hors d’oeuvres that were going around, the city’s retinue of movie stars, musicians, influencers and pub-hoppers seemed to be all in approval. Now, it’s just a matter of time before we find that the rest of the city agrees. 
A meal for two would cost approximately Rs 2,500 (inclusive of alcohol)

WHat’s new?

Contrary to the tiny, dark rooms, DANK gives smokers a huge section where they can drink and dine all night. A television tuned into one of the sports channels promises constant entertainment.

