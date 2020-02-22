Home Cities Chennai

Game Physics is Besieged

Another week, another Battle Royale-related rumour. This week, Call of Duty’s Warzone is pulling the leaked date and features publicity stunt.

By Anusha Ganapathi
CHENNAI: Another week, another Battle Royale-related rumour. This week, Call of Duty’s Warzone is pulling the leaked date and features publicity stunt. The latest rumour was that this supposedly free-to-play, standalone game would have released last week. While game and console release rumours remain mostly baseless (I still refuse to hold faith in the PS5 backwards compatibility theory), I will tie my beliefs to the unwavering physics of this refreshing indie game that I’m playing. 

“Besiege” is not new. Developed by Spiderling Studios, it has remained in Early Access for years. With Besiege having officially released last week, it’s probably good that a lot of us remained unaware of this masterpiece till the stable, seamless version is out - mainly because it’s a physics based building game in its core. It will fool you, however, into thinking that it’s really a creative puzzler. The campaign mode has multiple levels where the aim is to build a contraption using the multiple components at your disposal to manoeuvre through a variety of environments, and destroy a multitude of buildings. 

The replayability value lies in the opportunity to finish each level as creatively as possible. There’s a multiplayer and sandbox mode too! Every block of wood placed creatively, and quirky medieval weapon armed on the structure I build inserts itself so aesthetically into the environment — that I feel a personal sense of achievement even as I see the wannabe-chariot explode into a wall. I’m sure that once I master the science of steering the vehicles, I’ll be an unstoppable force that comfortably crashes through all the levels with ease. 

It probably wouldn’t even matter if I don’t crash through the levels. It doesn’t even matter if my “wings” are attached asymmetrically to the amorphous wooden blocks in a way that would make an engineer flinch. It doesn’t matter, that no matter how many balloons I attach to make my contraption fly, it sticks firmly on the ground; even the fact that the only victims of my pyrotechnic creativity are sheep will not faze me. This game is the new lego. 9.8 m/s out of 10 because gravity consistently fails me in Besiege. 

