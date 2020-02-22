NGT seeks report on burning of trash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking cognizance of an Express report on garbage being dumped and burnt in Chitlapakkam graveyard, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has asked for a report on an action plan in a month.

A bench headed by Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta on Thursday ordered the Chengalpattu Collectorate to form a body consisting of officials from the Collectorate, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat and issue an action plan taken to prevent dumping waste and renovate the dump yard.

The order said the graveyard is supposed to be renovated using the local MLAs funds but instead, waste is dumped there and burnt. This had also caused air pollution, leading to health hazards. Such instances highlight the negligence of the local bodies and thus, they must follow the Solid Waste Management rules by doing door-to-door collection and segregation of waste.