Gang murders auto driver over enmity with relatives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old autorickshaw driver and a 44-year-old man were murdered in different incidents in the city on Friday. Dhanraj (32) of Perambur was an auto driver and had three brothers-in-law. The trio -- Vigneshkumar, Rajeshkumar and Yogeshkumar -- were allegedly into illicit sale of liquor and had enmity with a gang, which had sought mamool from them, a police officer said.

“The gang came to know that the trio had given an oral complaint against them to the police. With an intention to attack Vigneshkumar, Rajeshkumar and Yogeshkumar, the gang reached their house on Friday. As the trio were not there at the time, the gang attacked and killed Dhanraj, who was inside the house, and fled the spot,” the officer added.

Pulianthope police registered a case and secured six suspects -- K Samuel, A Paul Praveen, R Vicky, K Thilakraj and B Ajay of Perambur, and R Vinoth of Kilpauk. They were remanded in judicial custody and a hunt has been launched for other suspects. In another incident, passersby noticed a body with head injuries on the banks of Cooum near Koyambedu flyover on Saturday morning.

They alerted Koyambedu police, who later identified the man as Sekar (44) of Madurai.

“Sekar had recently befriended one Jayakumar and the duo used to often smoke ganja together. On Friday, they got into a fight and Jayakumar murdered Sekar,” police alleged. Police arrested Jayakumar and launched a hunt for his friend one Karthik who allegedly helped Jayakumar dump the body.