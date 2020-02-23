Maradu moment for Muttukadu, plush bungalow razed down

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: Following Madras High Court orders, a plush bungalow on Muttukadu seashore was demolished on Saturday under the supervision of government authorities. The bungalow, owned by Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd, was constructed dangerously close to the Bay of Bengal in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. A total of six bungalows were illegally constructed on the Olive Island, a picturesque location nestled between Muttukadu backwaters and Bay of Bengal.

Olive Island was declared a ‘no development zone’ since it was a inter tidal zone falling under CRZ-III, where such constructions are strictly prohibited. The demolition drive started at 9.30 am and continued until dusk. The superstructure of the 16,218 square feet bungalow was razed, but the removal of debris and groyne stones, dumped on sea front to protect building from sea erosion, would take a few more days, a senior Town and Country Planning Department official told Express.

“The demolition and restoration of the site would be carried out by the violator,” officials said. Chengalpattu Collector A John Louis visited the site to review progress. Several high-profile personalities, including film stars, reportedly own benami properties on Olive Island. Express had reported a series of articles on illegal constructions and issues of sea erosion at Muttukadu. The Madras High Court took cognizance of the reports and ordered demolition of illegal structures.