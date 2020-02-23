North Chennai to bid tankers goodbye with new project

OMJASVINM D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure equitable distribution of water and to reduce wastage, the Metro Water board is planning to improve its supply network especially in north Chennai. A top official with the Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Supply Board (CMWSSB) said, “`850 crore has been proposed for this project, and a Government Order to commence works is expected soon.” The funds are expected to come through the Tamil Nadu Infrastructural Development Board (TNIDB) while the World Bank and Beijingbased Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are likely to be the funding agencies, the official added.

Under this project, which will be completed by 2022, old underground pipes covering 375km would be replaced at a cost of `185 crore. Till now, old pipes were replaced only when they got damaged. Now, all pipes in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Perambur, and Anna Nagar, will be replaced at once. For streets without connections, 113 km long supplementary pipes would be laid at `108 crore. The move is likely to reduce North Chennai’s reliance on water tankers.

The project aims to increase metro water connections by 1.85 lakh and provide over 6 lakh water metres at a cost of over `239 crore. “Scientific measuring of water supply through metres would ensure last mile supply and it will be cost efficient for the residents,’’ the CMWSSB official further said. The setting up of metres would also put an end to residents having to pay water tax even when there is no supply.