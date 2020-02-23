Speed-up regularisation process:  Guest lecturers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Guest lecturers attached to various government arts and science colleges have urged the government to fast-track the process of regularising them into permanent jobs. The demand comes after the State Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan spoke on the issue at the Assembly recently. “I had submitted a representation from the guest lecturers to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has assured to consider the proposal. The Higher Education Department will soon discuss the matter and implement the regularisation,” Anbalagan had said. Venkatesan Thangaraj, a member of Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said despite the payhikes existing on paper, the government is yet to implement them.