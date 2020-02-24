Home Cities Chennai

After 10 days, missing Chennai man found dead near canal, 3 held

Investigation revealed that Devakumar was last seen with his friend Govardhan, who runs a mechanic shop at Muthamizh Nagar in Karapakkam.

Published: 24th February 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year old man, R Devakumar, who has been missing since February 15, was found dead with injuries near a canal at Thoraipakkam on Sunday morning. Police said the man’s friend, who suspected him of stealing his mobile and cash, had murdered him with the help of three friends and dumped the body near the canal. According to sources, Devakumar of Thoraipakkam was an auto driver who also worked as a food delivery agent. On February 15, he did not return home from work and his wife filed a man-missing complaint. 

Investigation revealed that Devakumar was last seen with his friend Govardhan, who runs a mechanic shop at Muthamizh Nagar in Karapakkam.

During inquiry, Govardhan told the police that he suspected Devakumar of having stolen his mobile phone and a sum of Rs 4,000, and had murdered him with the help of three other friends.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police arrested Govardhan and K Thavan (19) of Semmanchery and remanded them in judicial custody. The third accused, a 17-year-old, has been sent to an observation home. A hunt is on to nab the fourth accused identified as Ajith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thoraipakkam murder Chennai murder case
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp