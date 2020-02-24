After 10 days, missing Chennai man found dead near canal, 3 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year old man, R Devakumar, who has been missing since February 15, was found dead with injuries near a canal at Thoraipakkam on Sunday morning. Police said the man’s friend, who suspected him of stealing his mobile and cash, had murdered him with the help of three friends and dumped the body near the canal. According to sources, Devakumar of Thoraipakkam was an auto driver who also worked as a food delivery agent. On February 15, he did not return home from work and his wife filed a man-missing complaint.

Investigation revealed that Devakumar was last seen with his friend Govardhan, who runs a mechanic shop at Muthamizh Nagar in Karapakkam.

During inquiry, Govardhan told the police that he suspected Devakumar of having stolen his mobile phone and a sum of Rs 4,000, and had murdered him with the help of three other friends.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police arrested Govardhan and K Thavan (19) of Semmanchery and remanded them in judicial custody. The third accused, a 17-year-old, has been sent to an observation home. A hunt is on to nab the fourth accused identified as Ajith.