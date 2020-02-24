Home Cities Chennai

Class X students to sit for language exam on February 24

Class X students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will sit for language paper public exam on Monday.

CHENNAI: Class X students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will sit for language paper public exam on Monday. While the exams for Class X students officially began on February 15, exams have been conducted only on less-opted subjects such as home science, apparel and automotive, among others. Students who have opted for Hindi will sit for the exam on Saturday.
Students will write their English examination on Wednesday. The Class X examinations will conclude on March 20 and Class XII examinations, March 30.

Class X students will appear for examinations in 28 subjects, while Class XII students in 41 subjects.
As many as 18,89,878 students will sit for Class X exams and 12,06,893 for Class XII exams across the country. The CBSE has said that students should reach the examination centres by 9.45 a.m. Stationery materials will be allowed only in transparent pouches. Students should not carry cell phones, wallets, purses or old question papers.

