Coronavirus: Passengers from four more countries to be screened 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has decided to screen passengers from Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia too, after new COVID-19 cases were reported from these countries since Saturday. Earlier, the officials had been screening passengers from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on Sunday said, “Till date, 63,769 passengers have been screened at airports in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore. Among them, 2,429 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days.”

Till now, 47 samples were taken from passengers and sent for testing at King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Guindy, and the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The samples tested negative for COVID-19 infection. The health status of all the passengers under observation at homes are stable, the bulletin added.

In its communication letter to the States, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “A detailed review of the COVID-19 cases was taken up at the Cabinet Secretary level. In view of the rise in cases in other countries, it was decided to expand universal screening of passengers arriving from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.” The Union Health Ministry also requested the State Health departments to have a detailed review of airports.