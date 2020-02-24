IPS officers promoted, one transferred
Four IPS officers were promoted and one has been transferred on Sunday, according to a statement from the office of Niranjan Mardi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government.
- Sunil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, chief vigilance officer, Aavin, has been promoted as DGP, chairman Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board in the existing vacancy.
- Sunil Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, EOW, has been promoted as DGP and posted as DGP, prisons.
- Abhash Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, prisons, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, EOW.
- S Davidson Devasirvatham, Inspector General of Police and Madurai City Commissioner, has been promoted as ADGP and asked to continue in the same post.
- SN Seshasai, IG, welfare, has been promoted and posted as ADGP, STF, Erode, in the existing vacancy.