Tamil Nadu woman immolates self over dispute, husband who tried to rescue succumbed to burns

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who allegedly set herself afire over a domestic dispute and her husband who tried rescue her suffered burns and died at Thiruporur on Saturday night. According to police, Shanthi (32) and Ilango (36) had been married for 10 years and had two children. The couple worked in a private company and lived at Thiruporur.

“On Saturday, the couple got into a fight and Shanthi allegedly set herself on fire. Ilango, who tried to rescue her, also suffered serious burns. Hearing their screams, neighbours rescued the couple and rushed them to hospital where they were declared brought dead,” a police officer said. A case has been registered and a probe is on.