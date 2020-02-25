2 kill self in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her college hostel in the city outskirts on Saturday night. According to the police, Ayushi Rana (20) was a second-year B.Tech student. “On Saturday afternoon, she returned to her room from college and did not step outside. The warden found her door locked from the inside when she went to check on her,” said a police officer.

The police was called in and they broke open the door to find her dead. The police said the girl had stayed away from the hostel for a day, and the staff had informed her parents. She might have been shouted at by her family and it could have led her to commit suicide, the police suspected. Previously, five students had allegedly committed suicide in the same campus, after which a CB-CID inquiry was ordered. Investigation in those cases are still underway.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man jumped to death along with his four-year-old daughter from the third floor of his residence on Sunday night. Tirupathi, according to police, was depressed about his rising debts. If you have suicidal thoughts, you can call 044-24640050 for help.