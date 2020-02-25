A grand revolution 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Throughout the history of revolution in the world, arts have been a powerful medium of protest. In India, rappers like Sofia Ashraf used rap to highlight environmental and social issues in a battle against a thermometer factory owned by Unilever in 2015. Similarly, in Chennai, the Castless Collective has emerged as a group that has given a voice to the underprivileged and those unaccounted for.

To celebrate hip-hop culture and to introduce newbies to this, The Rap Machines and the Tupakeys, in collaboration with ITRA Entertainments, organised Revolution 2.0 at Grand Mall in Velachery. On Saturday evening, the rooftop of the mall was buzzing with b-boys and b-girls, rappers, and beatboxers.

The crowd cheered for groups like the Underdogs, Stan & Sam, See Gang and Asal Kolar, who put forward applaudable performances of Tamil Rap. Most of the rappers sang about everyday travails, of love and friendship, poverty and politics, rebellion and revolution.

By the time Sri Lankan rapper ADK (of Aathichudi and Magudi fame) took the makeshift bench — he was there to sing among friends and have fun, he had said earlier — even the uninitiated in the crowd had turned fans. When the cops came calling for the event to be shut down and even pulled the plug on the lights, the show went on. As the frenzied crowd gathered around him held lit mobile phones, the drummer worked on simple resonance as ADK and MC Sanaa (the man behind this revolution) kept up with the song. Perhaps, there is hope in this. “Many people believe that rap is part of the western culture. But, I believe that we had our own culture of expressing ourselves through poems and songs. It’s very much rooted here as well. Rap is upcoming in metropolitan cities right now. In another five to six years, we’ll have a much stronger culture,” ADK said.