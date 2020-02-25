Home Cities Chennai

A grand revolution 

To celebrate hip-hop culture and to introduce newbies to this, The Rap Machines and the Tupakeys, in collaboration with ITRA Entertainments,

Published: 25th February 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Throughout the history of revolution in the world, arts have been a powerful medium of protest. In India, rappers like Sofia Ashraf used rap to highlight environmental and social issues in a battle against a thermometer factory owned by Unilever in 2015. Similarly, in Chennai, the Castless Collective has emerged as a group that has given a voice to the underprivileged and those unaccounted for. 

To celebrate hip-hop culture and to introduce newbies to this, The Rap Machines and the Tupakeys, in collaboration with ITRA Entertainments, organised Revolution 2.0 at Grand Mall in Velachery. On Saturday evening, the rooftop of the mall was buzzing with b-boys and b-girls, rappers, and beatboxers. 
The crowd cheered for groups like the Underdogs, Stan & Sam, See Gang and Asal Kolar, who put forward applaudable performances of Tamil Rap. Most of the rappers sang about everyday travails, of love and friendship, poverty and politics, rebellion and revolution. 

Most of the rappers sang about
everyday travails. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By the time Sri Lankan rapper ADK (of Aathichudi and Magudi fame) took the makeshift bench — he was there to sing among friends and have fun, he had said earlier — even the uninitiated in the crowd had turned fans. When the cops came calling for the event to be shut down and even pulled the plug on the lights, the show went on. As the frenzied crowd gathered around him held lit mobile phones, the drummer worked on simple resonance as ADK and MC Sanaa (the man behind this revolution) kept up with the song. Perhaps, there is hope in this. “Many people believe that rap is part of the western culture. But, I believe that we had our own culture of expressing ourselves through poems and songs. It’s very much rooted here as well. Rap is upcoming in metropolitan cities right now. In another five to six years, we’ll have a much stronger culture,” ADK said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp