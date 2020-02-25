Australian Border Force trains maritime officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen maritime relations, Australian Border Force in coordination with Indian Coast Guard Region (East) is conducting a training course on ‘Vessel Search Technique’ in Chennai between Monday and Friday.

Inspector General S Paramesh, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Susan Grace, Australian Consul General, Chennai, Tim Sheppard, Counsellor Australian Border Force (ABF), New Delhi and officials from the Indian Coast Guard, Customs, Coastal Security Group (Tamil Nadu Police) are taking part.

This training programme will bolster efforts of both countries for realising common national maritime objectives of ensuring safety and security. The joint training course will yield fruitful results and go a long way in strengthening multi-dimensional maritime capabilities, a release said.