Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.27 crore foiled, 2 arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths arrested two persons and foiled bids to smuggle 2.95-kg gold worth Rs 1.27 crore. On Monday, Syed Kamardeen (33) from Ramanathapuram arrived from Dubai.Two bundles of gold paste was found concealed in rectum. On extraction, 332 gm was recovered. He was arrested. Similarly, Mohamed Sharkhan (21), Mohamed Jinna (30) and Ansari (46) all from Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, were intercepted and 564 gm of gold was recovered. On Sunday, five people who arrived from Colombo were intercepted and, 18 bundles of gold paste was found concealed.