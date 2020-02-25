CBI should probe student suicide at SRM University: PMK founder S Ramadoss

By IANS

CHENNAI: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the student suicides at the SRM University.

In a statement issued here, he said a B.Tech student from Punjab, Ayushi Rana, was found hanging dead in her hostel room on Saturday and the reason for her taking the extreme step is not known.

Ramadoss said last year the Director General of Police had transferred the student suicide cases to Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) but no progress has been made in the case.

He said last year three students had committed suicide.