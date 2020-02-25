Crafts from the far east

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s love for crafts and weaves from the northeast is perhaps evident in the number of artisans willing to visit the city to cater to this artistic need. A little over a month after Central Cottage Industries Emporium hosted a 10-day expo with 20-odd artisans, with great success, here’s another one. This time around, it is a collaborative effort of Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts and the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, that has resulted in this exhibition at Citi Centre Mall. And there’s a lot in store.

The traditional weaves, as always, take the centre stage. There are a handful of stalls selling the region’s distinctive silk and cotton saris. Mekhela sadors in all colours and fabrics, the traditional Naga scarf find space alongside modern variants of local casual wear. Bamboo and wire craft find as much prominence as the clothes on display. The artisans have you covered in the section of jewellery and trinkets too.

And most of the products are selling fast, said Onima Tayeng, designer and co-ordinator with the Council. “Bamboo crafts are one of the best sellers. Dried flowers (decorations), saris from Assam and, surprisingly, beads!” she noted. Pamringla Vashum of Manipur and Gadhuli Sharma of Guwahati like returning to this city for the reception they have had over the years. While the sale has been good so far, they are expecting it to pick up more in the coming days.

Besides being a means to encourage the artisans, this is a great way to get people familiar with the crafts of the northeast, said Onima. And Chennai has responded in kind. “The response has been extremely good. It’s only been three days since we started and we’ve seen sales worth `2 lakh per day. We’re thankful to Chennaiities for coming in large numbers and buying these products,” she exclaimed. The exhibition will be held till March 1