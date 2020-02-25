Dishing a visual treat for a pawsitive future 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being an artist, I’ve always felt how impactful art can be to bring attention to a cause. Having witnessed the constant support animal welfare organisations needed in the form of donations to run massive operations, I came up with the idea of an exhibit of my work to raise funds to help our furry friends,” said city-based artist Alamelu Annhamalai, who is all set to enthral art lovers with an exhibit of her paintings titled ‘Canvas for a Cause’ at Shakunthala Art Gallery, Alwarpet.

Annhamalai is an ambidextrous visual artist who works mainly with acrylics and mixed media; however, the subject matter of each body of her work determines the medium. “Apart from her solo exhibition — ‘A Soldier of Hope’ (Lalit Kala Akademi), her work has been featured in several other shows. Alamelu has worked on several commissioned projects, and her works are a part of private collections both in India and abroad as well,” said a statement from the Blue Cross.

The exhibited paintings will be up for sale and Annhamalai wishes to donate half the proceeds to Blue Cross of India, Madras. Tracing back her relationship with the organisation she said, “I have been visiting the Blue Cross and volunteering. I started out volunteering to overcome my fear of dogs. But since I started, I saw the love, affection and commitment with which everyone at the Blue Cross was working every day to make the lives of the animals better.” The exhibition will be open from February 29 to March 2 at Shakunthala Art Gallery, Alwarpet