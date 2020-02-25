Not returning certificates a human rights violation now

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An institution refusing to return original documents to its staff or students would now be counted as a human rights violator. The NHRC has recently included refusal to return of original documents as a sub-category of violation in its online complaint portal.

The issue caught public’s eyes after T Vasanthavannan, a former assistant professor, killed himself because of alleged harassment from the management of a private engineering college in the city, in 2018. The college had refused to return his certificates, even after he sough resignation.

K Vishwambaran, a first year mechanical engineering student in Chennai said, “I had decided to quit after the first month because I wanted join an arts college. However, the management said that I had to pay the fees for all the four years, or they wouldn’t let me go. They refused to return my certificates. Now maybe, I can try and raise a complaint.” The move has been equally welcomed by the faculty members. “Some colleges forcibly retain it. The certificates are our private property. The inclusion of this sub-category will help us claim our rights,” KM Karthik of All India Private College Employees Union, said.