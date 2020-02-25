Home Cities Chennai

Not returning certificates a human rights violation now

An institution refusing to return original documents to its staff or students would now be counted as a human rights violator.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An institution refusing to return original documents to its staff or students would now be counted as a human rights violator. The NHRC has recently included refusal to return of original documents as a sub-category of violation in its online complaint portal.

The issue caught public’s eyes after T Vasanthavannan, a former assistant professor, killed himself because of alleged harassment from the management of a private engineering college in the city, in 2018. The college had refused to return his certificates, even after he sough resignation.

K Vishwambaran, a first year mechanical engineering student in Chennai said, “I had decided to quit after the first month because I wanted join an arts college. However, the management said that I had to pay the fees for all the four years, or they wouldn’t let me go. They refused to return my certificates. Now maybe, I can try and raise a complaint.” The move has been equally welcomed by the faculty members. “Some colleges forcibly retain it. The certificates are our private property. The inclusion of this sub-category will help us claim our rights,” KM Karthik of All India Private College Employees Union, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp