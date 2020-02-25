Railway passengers submitting fake disability certificates?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police has been asked to conduct an inquiry against touts who create fake disability certificates for passengers. Persons with disabilities are eligible for 50-75 per cent concession.

The order for inquiry was issued by the Chennai division of Southern Railway last week, after officials scrutinising three-year-old pending document submitted for identity cards -- issued by the railways to the disabled -- revealed one of the government doctors, whose name appeared in a certificate, was no longer in service.

Nikhil Kumar Javali’s application, submitted on January 13, 2017, was certified by M Chandra, Chief Medical Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He had certified the applicant was ‘mentally retarded’. It later came to light that M Chandra retired from service in 2015. “We have advised commercial clerks not to accept any concession certificates issued in the name of former CMO of RGGGH,” said a senior official. The officials said they are yet to ascertain whether the applicant is disabled or not. The government railway police said the issue was being investigated.