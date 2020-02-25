Rape convicts move High Court, seek suspension of sentence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras HC on Monday ordered notices to Ayanavaram All Women Police Inspector to reply within four weeks on the plea moved by B Deena Dayalan and A Jayaraman, both convicts in the infamous Ayanavaram rape case. A division bench comprising of justices R Subbiah and RMT Teeka Raman was hearing the plea to suspend the sentence till disposal of the appeal. The petition said there is no vital evidence against the convicts.

They alleged that they were identified only through photographs published in newspapers, and that the victim and family had not seen them within the apartment. Both of them were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment on February 3.

Another plea

A division bench of Madras HC has ordered notice to Thudiyalur All Women police station on the plea filed by Santhosh Kumar, a convict in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old. He was sentenced to death by a special court in Coimbatore two months ago. Justices R Subbiah and RMT Teeka Raman was hearing the plea. The petition said, Santhosh Kumar contended that there was no direct evidence and the entire case was based on circumstantial evidence.

Ayanavaram rape case

