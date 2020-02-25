Robbers strike Chennai thrice in 3 different areas, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three different incidents of robbery and mobile snatching were reported in the city and one arrested on Sunday night. In the first incident, a group of unidentified men allegedly entered Loganatha Narayanasamy Government Arts College in Ponneri and damaged classrooms. The police said that they also burgled `4,500 from the college canteen and fled with many food packets.

In another part of the city, Gopi (75) of Rajaji Salai in Parrys Corner, was alone when a few men barged into his house. “While Gopi was asleep, unidentified men entered the house and robbed him of his TV set and `2000. His son returned the next morning to find the TV stolen,” police said. Meanwhile, one Balaji (22) of Washermenpet, who allegedly snatched a mobile phone and ran, was caught by the public. Around 18 mobile phones were seized from Balaji. He was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.