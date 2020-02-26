A herb to cure irregular menstruation

Ganesh Babu N M By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Irregular menstruation refers to missed, delayed or abnormal bleeding patterns. Many causes are listed out for irregular menstruation. It is referred as a symptom of polycystic ovarian syndrome and thyroid disorder.One of the herbs chiefly used against irregular menstruation by our Indian systems of medicine is Ulat Kambal.

Ulat Kambal is scientifically known as Abroma augusta belonging to the Hibiscus family, Malvaceae. It is a spreading shrub reaching up to 5 m tall. Stems and branchlets with star-shaped, irritant hairs; leaves alternate, membranous, heart-shaped. Flowers are solitary or in few-flowered clusters, bisexual, maroon in colour, and attractive. Flowering and fruiting occur during the months of December and January. In India, it is found to grow throughout the tropical forests of North-East India and along the East Coast. The author’s views are his own