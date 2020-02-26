Chennai journalists condemn mob attack on counterparts during Delhi riots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 50 journalists in the city on Tuesday staged a demonstration at the Chennai Press Club condemning the mob attacks against journalists covering Delhi riots.



The journalists, including reporters, photo and video journalists, urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to intervene in the issue and ensure protection of journalists from Tamil Nadu who are covering the Delhi riots.

Arvind Gunasekar of NDTV, was one of the journalists who was hospitalised after being allegedly attacked by a mob while he was covering the protests. The journalists here raised slogans not to curb press freedom and covered their mouths with black bands.