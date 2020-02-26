Home Cities Chennai

Going green with invites

Recycled paper embedded with crushed petals and seeds as the base. Leaves and twigs as embellishments. Dried flowers for decoration.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recycled paper embedded with crushed petals and seeds as the base. Leaves and twigs as embellishments. Dried flowers for decoration. Snekha Ragavendran’s wedding invites are a work of art. What started as a hobby, with just paper and a pair of scissors, evolved into a full-fledged business called Scraft Wedding Invites, in 2016. “A relative dropped off her son’s wedding invitation at home. It was a mundane design. I wanted to do a card that’d have both creativity and luxury aspects to it. Then began the mindful journey of curating natural raw materials from the garden and weaving them into my design. I single-handedly take care of the production,” said Snekha, founder of Scraft Wedding Invites.

Snekha’s invites are custom-made and orders are taken four to eight weeks before the distribution date since the materials used are perishable. Recycled papers are ground and made at her house. Flowers are collected from her hometown Hosur and some are locally sourced. The seeds from the flowers are collected, dried and preserved along with petals to prevent fungal growth. “One round of recycling paper produces material only for 15 sheets. A flower changes colour after it dries. All this has to be taken into consideration because each card is a time-consuming process. They are all hand-made, fragile, and consistency has to be maintained. I accept no more than 250 cards for bulk orders,” said the resident of Kilpauk, who has a studio. She has around 20 designs that people can pick from. 

Snekha customises cards for weddings, baby shower, engagement, cocktail party and mehendi functions. One of her favourite designs is a hand-painted wooden coaster placed inside a cloth envelope that she had designed for a couple. “Most of them go for floral designs that are durable and bio-degradable. Some prefer quirky elements and I’m open to suggestions. It’s a collaborative process. My cards don’t come in standard sizes, shapes or patterns,” she said.To give it an auspicious feel, she also uses traditional flowers, leaves and seeds like dried lemon skin, hibiscus petals and neem leaves. “I recently collected manjadi seeds. It was used to weigh gold in olden days and surprisingly the seeds were all of the same sizes,” she shared. 

Snekha feels that couples now are more open to the idea of eco-friendly wedding invites. November to March is a busy season for Snekha. She wants to open an outlet and employ more women in her business. She also does installations for exhibitions and weddings. Wedding invites are priced from `60 per card.
For details, visit Instagram page Scraft-Paper Redefined, or call: 9036013450

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp