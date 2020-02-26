Indirect elections for 102 local body posts on March 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled the indirect election to various posts in local body administration, which were deferred for various reasons, on March 4.

To elect the representatives of 27 districts, the SEC conducted direct elections for councillor posts on December 27 and 30. Following which, the indirect election for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson for district panchayat, panchayat unit and village panchayat vice-president was held on January 11.

However, in some places, the indirect elections were postponed and for some of the deferred posts, election was held on January 30. However, for 102 posts, the elections could not be held and now the SEC has declared poll schedule.

To be elected