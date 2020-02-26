Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Baby shower ceremony held at Chennai's Shaheen Bagh

Along with her husband Vignesh, Bhaghyalakshmi raised anti-CAA slogans at the site, where overnight protests have now continued for more than 12 days.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 12:20 AM

Baghyalakshmi, who was the pregnant woman, was decorated and garlanded by the Muslim women who were protesting at the spot.

Baghyalakshmi, who was the pregnant woman, was decorated and garlanded by the Muslim women who were protesting at the spot.

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apart from being the top anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site in the city, Chennai's 'Shaheen Bagh' in Washarmenpet has gained recognition for hosting joyous occasions. A week ago, it was a marriage and this time, a baby shower, which was held there on Wednesday.

Baghyalakshmi, the pregnant woman, was decorated and garlanded by the Muslim women who were protesting at the spot.

ALSO READ: Slogans raised, Constitution read: Chennai couple gets married at anti-CAA protest

The ceremony was held at 3:30 pm with hundreds of people participating in it. 

Along with her husband Vignesh, Bhaghyalakshmi raised anti-CAA slogans at the site, where overnight protests have now continued for more than 12 days.

On the happy occasion, Muslim outfits also announced that they would run four autos to ferry commuters to and fro from the protesting spot to their houses. 

The protesters continued to demand that a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act be passed in the State assembly. 

