Five months after Subhasri's death, illegal banners are back in Chennai

The city corporation has filed only 15 complaints of illegal banners since October.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
CHENNAI: Five months since 23-year-old Subhasri died after an illegally erected banner fell on her, officials and the public seem to have forgotten the issue. Since October 2019, only 15 complaints have been filed regarding illegal banners, and no fines have been collected so far. This is in sharp contrast to the 206 complaints filed in September, in the immediate weeks after Subhasri's death that caused widespread uproar. 

While the officials argue that there are not much illegal banners in the city anymore, in reality, banners and flagpoles for birthdays, weddings and political events have once again started to crop up in large numbers in the city.

On Wednesday, Express witnessed a number of flagpoles erected on roads in a locality at Vadapalani where a political leader's family function was taking place. People living in different parts of the city also said the banners and flagpoles are frequently being erected in their area. When queried by Express, the corporation officials said they have not given permission to anyone to erect banners or flagposts since Subhasri's death. Hence all the banners and flagposts found in the city are illegal.

"Almost every week, either banners or flagpoles are erected on the Tiruvottiyur High Road. The iron rods are rusted and post a major risk of accidents on the busy stretch. Political flagpoles increased in the last three months with the civic body turning a blind eye to it," said A Venkatesh, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

T Vidhya, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, "Banners are also common near Sri Ramachandra Nagar in Porur and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) road in Ambattur. It seems like the ban on banners was only for a few months as they are now back in full swing."

The punishment for illegal banners could range from a fine of Rs 5,000 to imprisonment, or both.

Concurring, V Gopalakrishnan, a civic rights activist added that the plastic wreaths by political parties put up on either sides of the roads too are illegal. "Apart from this, so many permanent hoardings are put up near Valasaravakkam and KK Nagar. Repeated complaints to the civic authorities went in vain."

Responding to the issue, a senior corporation official said, "We have taken note of the issue. All the major political parties have filed affidavits in the court saying they will not be erecting political banners and flagpoles. If found violating, it will be taken into cognizance and report henceforth shall be filed by the GCC to the Madras high court. The ban also applies to other public who erect banners for birthdays and weddings."

