Applications open for young women in investment initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CFA Institute opens applications for its Young Women in Investment initiative. The 2020 programme is for up to 100 selected women from any educational discipline. Candidates need to be final-year students graduating this year, though those with higher qualifications and/or experience are also eligible to apply.

Applications will close when all 100 spots for the programme are filled, or on March 8. The intensive four-week boot camps, which will take place simultaneously at centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, include boarding. Each boot camp will cover business skills and the basics of the investment industry, such as ethics, micro and macroeconomics, regulations, risk management, financial statements, securities, alternative investments, quantitative concepts, machine learning, financial modelling, with classroom sessions led by senior industry professionals.

All participants who complete the boot camp will be offered an internship for three to six months at a leading financial institution in India, subject to conditions. Launched in 2018, the Young Women in Investment programme aims to create awareness about, instil interest in, and enable women to view the investment management industry as a viable long-term career option. It is also an attempt to help young women gain a better understanding of the flexibility within the industry, and address concerns. The programme is a part of a wider CFA Institute Women in Investment Management initiative that seeks to improve investor outcomes by encouraging gender diversity in the investment management industry.

To apply, visit: www.empoweringyoungwomen.cfa

