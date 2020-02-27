Art in focus  

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayur Shah is a man of few words. He prefers observing everything in silence. He attributes the change in his persona to the art gallery he owns at Egmore — Focus Art Gallery. Mayur pursued his corporate secretaryship course from DG Vaishnav College in 1991. Soon after, he joined his family’s photo-framing business. He talks to CE about the influence of art and art market.

Why did you choose art as your field of work?

I’m a third-generation entrepreneur. The business was started by my grandfather, and then my father and uncle took over. We started a photo framing business in 1996. Eventually, we got to interact with several artists specialising in diverse mediums. Different kinds of artworks started coming in. One thing led to another and it inspired us to start a gallery.

How did you learn the tricks of the trade?

I followed my father and then understood how the trade works. Ours is perhaps the only gallery that does framing, has a design centre and displays artwork. Some artworks brought by the artists lacked good frames. This motivated us to do all kinds of art-related work under one roof. We wanted to provide all kinds of services for our artists and did not want to outsource anything. This set us apart in the market.

Are you an artist?

I cannot even draw a straight line. But I enjoy the works of others. That’s probably why I can never say no to a client. Every artist has a story in his/her painting. Each person has a variety and style. We see a new artist every day and it’s hard to choose a favourite.

Do you see a wave of change in the industry?

Multiple galleries have come in. I stay focussed and do not let competitive players come in my way.

What are your other interests?

I collect coins, notes, stamps, old prints, manuscripts, and notes. Anything that has history piques my interest and becomes a part of my collection.

Tell us about your family.

My wife is pursuing her PhD in Jainism and our daughter is a dentist.

What’s your stress-buster?

Work keeps me busy on weekdays. However, Sunday is enough to break that monotony by chilling with family and friends.

What’s your work philosophy?

Do the best of what you can. I plan to retire when I’m 50.

What are your goals?

I want to open an art mall of one lakh sq ft.

How has art changed you?

You don’t have to be an artist to own an art gallery. Art is another medium of expression like music and dance. In the early days, I’d wonder how these artworks are expensive. But eventually, I understood the effort that goes behind and started valuing it better.